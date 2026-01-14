On Tuesday, January 13, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha during the next two to three days and abate thereafter. The weather agency further added that dense fog conditions are very likely to continue during morning hours over northwest India and Bihar during the next five to six days. IMD has also warned of cold day conditions over isolated pockets of Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. Amid this, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, January 14. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Wednesday. Punjab School Holidays: As Schools Across Punjab Prepare To Resume Regular Classes From January 14, Know Weather Forecast for Next 7 Days.

Mumbai Weather Today, January 14

Delhi Weather Today, January 14

Chennai Weather Today, January 14

Bengaluru Weather Today, January 14

Hyderabad Weather Today, January 14

Kolkata Weather Today, January 14

Shimla Weather Today, January 14

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