Chandrashekhar Azad Hits Out at KCR: 'Forcibly Sent Back to Delhi...Dictatorship at Peak in Telangana'

File image of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, January 27: Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after he was arrested in Hyderabad and forcibly sent back to Delhi. Azad, in a statement issued on his social media handle in the wee hours of Monday, said the KCR government is trampling upon the fundamental rights of people in the state. Chandrashekhar Azad Allowed to Visit Delhi; Bail Order in Daryaganj Violence Case Modified.

Azad accused the Hyderabad police of resorting to indiscriminate lathicharge to disperse the students who had assembled to stage a peaceful demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Dalit leader claimed that he, alone with scores of others, were arrested from the site of agitation.

"In Telangana, dictatorship is at its peak. The right to protest peacefully is being snatched from the people. The protesters were first beaten up with sticks, then we were arrested and now I've been brought to the airport and forcibly being sent back to Delhi," Azad said in his tweet in Hindi.

The Bhim Army leader further warned the Chief Minister of a backlash from the "Bahujan society", adding that the humiliation meted out to him would not be forgotten by the community members. "We will be back soon," he said.

See Chandrashekhar Azad's Tweet

तेलंगाना में तानाशाही चरम पर है लोगों के विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के अधिकार को छीना जा रहा है पहले हमारे लोगों को लाठियां मारी गई फिर मुझे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया,अब मुझे एयरपोर्ट ले आएं है दिल्ली भेज रहे है। @TelanganaCMO याद रखे बहुजन समाज इस अपमान को कभी नही भूलेगा। जल्द वापिस आऊंगा — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 27, 2020

The protest march, from where Azad was arrested, was being taken out by students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) from Crystal Gardens, a function hall at Mehdipatnam. Shortly after the march begun last evening, Azad and others were arrested. While the Bhim Army leader was taken to Habeeb Nagar police station, others were detained at a hall nearby. The Hyderabad Police justified the crackdown, claiming that due permission was not sought for the agitation.