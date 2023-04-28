Chennai, April 28: Several areas of Chennai will be without power supply on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) has announced power shutdown in and around Tambaram , Guindy and Vyasarpadi from 9am to 2pm due to maintenance work.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company has however said that power supply will be restored before the scheduled time of 2 PM if the work gets completed early. Tata Power Confident of Avoiding Power Outages in Mumbai.

List of Areas Where Power Will Be Cut on Saturday

Ramapuram

IPS Colony, Entire area of Ramapuram, Manapakkam, Kolapakkam, Mugalivakkam, Venkateswara Nagar, Poothappedu, Nesapakkam, Ramachandra Nagar (Gerugambakkam), Jai Balaji Nagar & Khan Nagar.

Tambaram

KADAPPERI Chitlapakkam 1st main road, Ramachandra Road, Padmanaba Street, Kannadasan Street, Srinivasa Nagar, MIT.

Vyasarpadi

MATHUR Manjambakkam All Street, Assissi Nagar All Street, Chettimedu, Srinivasa modern town, sMMDA full part, Chinnasamy Nagar, Kamarajar Salai.

Guindy

Poothappedu, Nesapakkam, MGR Nagar, KK Nagar, Ponnurangam Salai (Valasaravakkam). B V Nagar (10th to 19th Street), Nehru colony, NGO Colony, Ponniamman Koil Street, Puzhuthivakkam Panchath Board Office, 25,26,27,28 Thillai Ganga Street.

It is important to note that Tangedco had undertaken a similar maintenance work last month on March 16. Areas in Chennai like Theradi Street, East Mada Street, South Mada Street, Kulakkarai Street, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Mallima Veethi, Sivaraj Street, Oyyaliamman Koil Street faced power cuts that time.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) was formed on July 1, 1957 under section 54 of the Electricity (Supply) Act 1948 in the State of Tamil Nadu as a vertically integrated utility responsible for power generation, transmission and distribution.

