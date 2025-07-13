The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast 0.5 to 2 mm of rain in Mumbai on Sunday, July 13 and light showers in Delhi. The IMD said that rainfall activity is expected to intensify from July 13 to 16 and will cover most parts of Himachal Pradesh. On the other hand, the Southern cities of Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to receive light rainfall on Sunday. That said, the weather is likely to remain clear in Hyderabad today. Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal, is likely to witness 0.2 to 3.9 mm of rain today, while light showers are projected for Shimla on July 13. India Rains, Weather Forecast: Widespread Rain Likely Across Country Till July 17; Delhi-NCR Hit by Waterlogging, Traffic Jams.

