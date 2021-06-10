Jhajjar, June 10: Chetan Kumar Cheetah, who survived multiple bullet injuries that he had sustain during an encounter with terrorists in 2017, is winning the battle against coronavirus (COVID-19) as well. Chetan Cheetah was admitted to AIIMS in Jhajjar on May 9 after testing positive for COVID-19. His condition has now improved and he has been taken off the ventilator.

Chetan Cheetah was initially kept in the ICU with oxygen support. His condition had slightly improved. However, he was put on the ventilator on May 30 after his condition suddenly deteriorated. Speaking to TOI, the doctors said they were not too sure about what was going to happen to him. However, in rare success, his condition has improved. The Kirti Chakra awardee officer has now been put on high-flow oxygen. Coronavirus Cases in CRPF Rise to 359 As 9 More Personnel Contract COVID-19 in Delhi; 1,180 Paramilitary Troops Test Positive For Deadly Virus So Far.

"Only a few patients who require ventilator support after suffering from severe Covid-19 recover fully. It is the fighting spirit of Cheetah and the efforts of nurses and doctors that has made the recovery possible. If there is no serious complication, he may well be discharged soon," a doctor was quoted as saying. According to another doctor, the CRPF commandant is conscious. He is able to communicate and taking semi-solid food orally.

"If he remains stable, our next step will be to provide counselling and focus on his nursing care so he can recover fully," the doctor added. Cheetah shot to fame when he displayed utmost bravery during an encounter with terrorists in Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2017. The terrorists had riddled his body with nine bullets.

There were bullets in the arms, legs, hips, and stomach. Shrapnel had hit his head and face. The right eye had also suffered damage. Despite being critically wounded, Cheetah fired 16 rounds against terrorists and killed one of them. He defeated death with help of a team of doctors at AIIMS Trauma Centre who had performed multiple surgeries to save him then.

