Coronavirus Cases in CRPF Rise to 359 As 9 More Personnel Contract COVID-19 in Delhi; 1,180 Paramilitary Troops Test Positive For Deadly Virus So Far

CRPF | Image Used For Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 24: Nine more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel tested positive on Sunday. These personnel were deployed in Delhi. Till now, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 359 in the force. Two CRPF personnel also lost their lives due to coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 220 personnel have recovered so far. There are currently 137 active COVID-19 cases in the force. India Records Highest Ever Spike of of 6,767 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Rises to 1,31,868, Death Toll Rises to 3,867.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases among the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have almost doubled in the last 15 days. Till now, 1,180 personnel have contracted COVID-19. The Paramilitary forces also have a high recovery rate. From the last few days, there is a declining rate of infection spread amongst the troops of paramilitary forces of India. Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 50,000 With Highest-Single Day Spike of 3,041 New Cases; Mumbai Breaches 30,000-Mark.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is the worst-hit paramilitary force of India due to COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 cases in the BSF has crossed 400 so far. However, only 112 are active cases. Meanwhile, 296 border men have recovered. Two deaths were also reported in the force. Earlier in the day, two personnel in the Border Security Force (BSF) also contracted the deadly virus.

The COVID-19 cases in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also crossed 100. In the Seema Sashtra Bal (SSB), only 41 personnel have contracted the virus. Meanwhile, the National Security Guard (NSG) has recorded only a single COVID-19 case, while, 184 cases were reported in the Central Industrial Security Force.