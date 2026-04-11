Pune, April 11: A major aviation mishap was narrowly avoided on Saturday after a helicopter carrying senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal mistakenly landed in a parking area instead of the designated helipad in Pune district. The incident sparked intense panic among security personnel and onlookers. Bhujbal's office said that the Minister is fine and there is no need to panic. Minister Bhujbal was traveling from Nashik to Khanvadi in Purandar tehsil to attend the event commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, and several other ministers were also scheduled to attend the event.

While a specific helipad had been prepared for the arrival of VVIPs, the pilot reportedly mistook an open space in the car parking lot for the landing site. At the time of the incident, the parking area was relatively empty, which likely led to the pilot's confusion. However, the manoeuvre was extremely risky as the helicopter's spinning rotors posed a severe threat to any nearby structures or vehicles. Fortunately, despite the serious navigational error, the helicopter landed safely. Minister Bhujbal and all other passengers on board are reported to be unharmed. Once the minister disembarked, the helicopter was subsequently moved to the actual designated helipad. Maharashtra: Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing at Palghar School Following Technical Snag; No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

The office of Chhagan Bhujbal has taken serious note of the lapse. Security agencies have launched a formal inquiry to determine whether the incident was a result of a technical glitch or human error. “It is a grave concern that such a mistake occurred. We are awaiting the final report from the aviation authorities regarding the pilot’s conduct," a security official stated. Minister Bhujbal, talking exclusively to IANS after the incident, said, "There is no cause for worry." Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: All About the Bombardier Learjet 45 That Crashed in Baramati and People Who Died.

NCP Leader Bhujbal’s Helicopter Lands Off Helipad

#Maharashtra – Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's helicopter, traveling from #Nashik to #Pune, landed in a car park instead of a helipad. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an investigation. It is not yet clear why the pilot acted in this manner. pic.twitter.com/gtKrc3xGiD — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 11, 2026

‘There Is No Need To Worry’

Pune: On his helicopter mistakenly landed in a parking area instead of a designated helipad, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal says, "There has been no accident; we have all emerged safely. There is no need to worry; the helicopter landed in the car parking area simply because… pic.twitter.com/PTgD73m02Q — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026

This incident has raised eyebrows among supporters and the public, especially following a recent aviation scare involving NCP leader Ajit Pawar on January 28. Former NCP president and DCM Ajit Pawar died after his plane crashed in Baramati. All eyes are now on the administration to see what disciplinary action will be taken against the pilot for this significant breach of safety protocol.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).