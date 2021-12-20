Hajipur, December 20: In a shameful incident reported from Bihar, a 60-year-old man allegedly raped his relative’s three-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Hajipur town.

The alleged crime occurred on December 16 but came to fore on Saturday when the minor survivor’s mother lodged a complaint with the police. The police arrested the accused on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped By Father's Friend in Bhopal's Kolar; Accused Arrested

According to a report in The Times Of India, the accused had come to hajipur to attend the marriage of his niece. The complainant is the elder niece of the elderly accused, who is a resident of Samastipur district. He allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl at the house’s terrace around 11 am on December 16. The child sustained injuries in her private parts. She was initially administered treatment at a private hospital and later taken to the Sadar district hospital.

Raghav Dayal, Sadar SDPO, said the matter came to light on Saturday when the girl’s mother approached the police. “Family members had tried to hush up the matter by agreeing to bear the cost of the girl’s treatment. Her mother, however, approached the police two days after the incident. An FIR was lodged with the Women’s police station in this connection,” he added.

Women’s police station SHO Pushpa Kumari said. “The girl’s mother had washed her blood-stained clothes, pillow and bedsheet out of ignorance. We could not collect anything as evidence from the spot.” Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By Two Men In East Champaran District; Case Registered

Further probe into this matter is underway.

