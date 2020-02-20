China Accuses India of 'Sabotaging Mutual Trust' With HM Amit Shah's Arunachal Pradesh Visit, MEA Reacts

MEA's Raveesh Kumar: India strongly condemns today's terrorist attack in Chabahar, Iran. (Photo Credit: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi, February 20: China on Thursday objected to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying that the visit violated Beijing's "territorial sovereignty and sabotaged political mutual trust" with India. The neighbouring national claims Arunachal Pradesh the part of south Tibet and criticises the movement of Indian officials in the region. Amit Shah is in the northeastern state to attend the 34th Statehood Day event. China Built Bridge Near Chaglagam 60-70 Km Inside Indian Territory in Arunachal Pradesh, Says BJP MP Tapir Gao; Indian Army Denies Incursion.

"China's position on the eastern sector of the China-India boundary, or the southern part of China's Tibet region, is consistent and clear. Our government has never recognised the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' and is firmly opposed to the Indian politician's visit to the southern part of China's Tibet region as it violated China's territorial sovereignty, undermined stability of the border area, sabotaged political mutual trust, and violated relevant bilateral agreement," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

Shuang further urged the Indian government "to stop taking any action that may further complicate the border issue and take concrete actions to uphold peace and tranquillity of the border area."

Reacting to the development, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "It's an integral part of India. Indian leaders routinely travel to the State as they do to any other states of India. Objecting to visit of an Indian leader to any state in India doesn't stand to reason."

The India-China border dispute, which stretches from Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, covers 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC). China claims that Arunachal Pradesh is a part of south Tibet an.d both the countries are yet to resolve the issue even after 22 rounds of talks held over the decades.