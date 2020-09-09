Chandigarh, September 9: The Minister of Education for Haryana state -- Choudhary Kanwar Pal -- on Wednesday -- announced that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. He had asked the people to get themselves tested who have been in contact with him in last couple of days. Also, advised all the people to isolate themselves.

Informing about his health status, PaL took to Twitter and wrote, "After getting the initial symptoms, I got the corona tested. My report has been positive. Therefore, I pray to all of you, whoever has come in contact with me in the last days, should isolate themselves and get themselves examined. Thank you." India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 43.70 Lakh Mark With Spike of 89,706 New Cases & 1,115 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Here's what the Haryana Education Minister wrote:

प्रारम्भिक लक्षण आने के बाद मैंने कोरोना का टेस्ट करवाया। मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी हैं। अतः आप सभी से प्रार्थना हैं कि गत दिनो में जो भी मेरे सम्पर्क में आया हैं वो स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर ले व अपनी जाँच करवाये। धन्यवाद। — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) September 9, 2020

Earlier in the morning, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that 63315 recovered from COVID-19 in state, while 16890 are still active. Meanwhile, 854 people died due to the deadly virus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).