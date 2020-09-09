New Delhi, September 9: India's coronavirus tally crossed the 43 lakh mark on Wednesday with a spike of 89,706 new cases in the past 24 hours. In the same time span, there have been 1,115 deaths reported. The total case tally jumped to 43,70,129 including 8,97,394 active cases. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the number of cured, discharged and migrated patients have improved to 33,98,845. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 73,890 deaths.

Maharashtra remains the hardest-hit state by the pandemic, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. India has overtaken Brazil to become the second worst-hit country in the world by coronavirus after US. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Trial 'Voluntarily Paused' After Unexplained Illness in Volunteer.

India's COVID-19 Crosses 43 Lakh Mark

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 43 lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases & 1,115 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 43,70,129 including 8,97,394 active cases, 33,98,845 cured/discharged/migrated & 73,890 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/a3xVEkeo0O — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Talking about the coronavirus vaccine update, on Tuesday, UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca informed that it had "voluntarily paused" a randomised clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine. The study was paused after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness. AstraZeneca, which is developing the vaccine alongside Oxford University, called it a ‘routine pause’ in the case of ‘an unexplained illness’.

As part of Unlock 4, the government has announced a slew of relaxations in an attempt to kickstart the dwindling economy. From today, Delhi Metro's Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services with curtailed operation timings after being closed for 171 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. Services on the yellow line had resumed on Monday.

