CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar Meet at Matoshri, Govt in Maharashtra 'Strong', Says Sanjay Raut

CM Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and NCP President Sharad Pawar (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 26: Shiv Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut on Tuesday slammed the opposition for spreading doubts on the stability of Maharashtra state government. Raut informed that Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met at Matoshri on Monday evening and held talks for one and a half hours.

Stating that the government is strong, Sanjay Raut took to Twitter and wrote, "Sharad Pawar & CM Uddhav Thackeray met at Matoshri last evening.The two leaders held talks for one&a half hours.If anyone is spreading news about stability of the govt, it should be considered as their stomach ache.The govt is strong. No worries." BJP Demands President's Rule in Maharashtra Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane Meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Here's what Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said:

Earlier on Monday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The BJP leader demanded that President's rule should be imposed in the state in view of the novel coronavirus situation in the state. The saffron party had demanded the same earlier this month.

The number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra crossed 50,000-mark, according to the latest update by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The number of COVID-19 individuals in the state rose to 52,667. The death toll has jumped to 1,695, while 15,786 have been cured or discharged.