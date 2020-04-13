Colonel Navjot Singh Bal Cremated With Military Honours in Bengaluru

Colonel Navjot Singh Bal's final rites. (Photo Credits: IANS | Twitter)

Bengaluru, April 13: Colonel Navjot Singh Bal's final rites were conducted in the city on Monday with full military honours, an Army official said.

"The final rites were conducted on Monday in Bengaluru and was attended by the family (Bal's), army veterans, officers and JCOs from different units and centres in Bengaluru," the official said in a statement.

The Indian Army said Bal belonged to a rare breed of officers who inspired even when they themselves were faced with utter daunting circumstances.