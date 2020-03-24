Complete Lockdown in India For 21 Days Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: Will Ensure Supply of Essential Commodities, Says PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared a total nationwide lockdown, which could come into effect from midnight. The complete shutdown will be effective for 21 days. While making the big announcement, the Premier announced that the government is taking necessary steps to ensure a continuous supply of essential commodities. Complete Lockdown in India For 21 Days Announced by PM Narendra Modi to Fight Coronavirus, to Come Into Effect From Midnight.

"We are taking all steps to ensure a continuous supply of essential commodities. All essential services to continue and remain functional. List of essential services remains unchanged since the March 22nd Janta Curfew," PM Modi said. 'Social Distancing is Only Option to Combat Coronavirus,' Says PM Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, India's total coronavirus positive cases rose to 519, with nine deaths across the country, 39 cases of cured patients. Prime Minister Modi had addressed the nation on Thursday as well and appealed for "Janata Curfew" between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday. Modi had also informed about steps taken by the government to combat Covid-19. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Government Bans Export of Hand Sanitizers and All Types of Ventilators.

As of Tuesday evening, more than 32 states and Union Territories have imposed complete lockdown to contain the virus. All passenger trains, domestic flights, inter-city and inter-state buses and private transport has been suspended in most of the cities across the country.