Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Government Bans Export of Hand Sanitizers and All Types of Ventilators

Delhi, March 24: The Government on India on Tuesday prohibited the export of sanitizers and all types of ventilators with immediate effect amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. "Export of all sanitisers falling under any ITCHS Code, including the ITCHS Codes...is prohibited, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. Coronavirus in India: 506 Positive Cases Reported So Far, 37 Cured, Death Toll Rises to 10.

It also banned exports of "all types of ventilators including any artificial respiratory apparatus or oxygen therapy apparatus or any other breathing apparatus, falling under any ITCHS Code (Indian Trade Clarification based on Harmonized System), with immediate effect." Coronavirus Outbreak: Govt Bans Export of Ventilators, Surgical Masks and Textile Raw Material.

Earlier, DGFT had banned the export of certain ventilators and face masks and textile raw material used for making masks. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, there is a shortage of face masks and hand sanitizers.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed 500 in India as 35 new cases were reported today. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), ten people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.