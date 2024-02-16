Rewari, February 16: Coming down heavily on the Congress for allegedly "delaying" the construction of the Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Congress people, who used to think Lord Ram was "imaginary", have also started chanting 'Jai Siya Ram'. The remarks came while addressing a public rally in Haryana's Rewari district on Friday.

"...The country wished that a grand Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya, today, the whole country is seeing Ram Lalla sitting in the grand Ram temple. The Congress people, who used to think Lord Ram was imaginary, who never wanted Ram temples to be built, have also started chanting Jai Siya Ram...," PM Modi said. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Rs 17,000 Crore in Rajasthan, Says ‘Double Engine Government Working Fast’ (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Visit Haryana

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public event in Rewari, Haryana PM Modi says, "...I know that the people of Rewari love Modi very much..." pic.twitter.com/LebOIMCw8Y — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

"The country wished that the credibility of the Bharat should enhance at the global level. We (the government) have done it," PM Modi said. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya was held on January 22, led by rituals that were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking a dig at the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance, PM Modi said, "Before 2014, an average of Rs 300 crores was announced in the budget for the development of railways in Haryana. This year, around Rs 3,000 crore has been kept in the budget for the railways. This is the difference of just 10 years..." PM Narendra Modi Hits Out at Congress, Says ‘Everyone Leaving Party As It’s Trapped in Vicious Circle of Nepotism and Dynastic Politics’ (Watch Video).

Before his address, PM Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9750 crore in Haryana's Rewari. On laying the foundation stone of AIIMS Rewari, PM said, "Today we have laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Rewari, and we will also inaugurate it too. With the new AIIMS, you will get better treatment, and the youth will also get the opportunity to become doctors. Many opportunities for employment and self-employment will also be created..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reiterated the "400 seats pitch" during his address "If the G20 summit was successful, it was because of your blessings. India's flag reached the moon where no one could; it happened with your blessings. In the last 10 years, India rose from 11th position to become the fifth largest economy in the world. In my third term, I need your blessings to make India the third-largest economy in the world in the coming years..," PM Modi said.

"Ab Ki Baar 400 paar" for NDA," PM Modi said. The visit assumes significance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in April and May this year. Before his address, PM Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9750 crore in Haryana's Rewari.

