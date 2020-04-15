Districts in India to be Divided Into 3 Categories, Hotspots, Non Hotspots & Green Zones, to Tackle Coronavirus Efficiently

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 15: Amid coronavirus outbreak in India, the Health Ministry on Wednesday decided to divide the districts of the country into three categories depending on the number of cases in each district These categories are hotspots, non-hotspots and green zones. Districts with a huge number of COVID-19 cases will be considered as hotspots. Similarly, districts with less number of coronavirus cases will fall into the non-hotspot category, and the coronavirus free districts will be considered as green zones. Lockdown Guidelines: What Remains Open, Shut, Allowed, Disallowed in Phase 2 of Coronavirus Shutdown? See MHA List.

According to reports, 170 districts have been identified as hotspots COVID-19 and 207 districts as non-hotspots . The remaining districts have been categorised as green zones. While addressing a press conference, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary Ministry of Health, said, “The districts of the country will be classified into 3 categories - hotspot districts, non-hotspot districts but where cases are being reported and green zone districts.” The decision was taken so that the authorities can tackle the COVID-19 menace efficiently, without affecting businesses where there are less or no coronavirus cases.

The development came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 3. During his address to the nation, PM Modi said that the strictness would be increased till April 20, following which some relaxation would be given in the areas where there would be no new cases of coronavirus.

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over “one-size-fit-all lockdown” imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The scion of the Gandhi family also stressed on the need for mass testing so that COVID-19 hotspots could be isolated allowing businesses in other areas to open.

Meanwhile, in India, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,439 on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 377. Currently, there are over 9,000 active cases in the country. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country, where 2,687 people have been diagnosed with COVD-19 so far. The deadly virus also claimed 178 lives in this western state of the country.