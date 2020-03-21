Coronavirus Cases in Kerala Rise to 52 After 12 People, Who Returned From Gulf Countries, Test Positive for COVID-19

The Indian medical team collecting samples for testing amid COVID-19 pandemic, in Rome, Italy. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kochi, March 21: The total coronavirus cases in Kerala increased to 52 on Saturday with 12 new positive cases in the southern state, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan informed. Giving details about the new cases, Vijayan said of the 12 patients, three are from Kannur, six from Kasaragod and the other three from Ernakulam. The Chief Minister added that all the 12 people have returned from Gulf countries.

In his address, Vijayan said that several people violated the government guidelines and held mass gatherings and religious festivals. "Govt is requesting again to avoid mass gatherings. But if the direction is not followed we will not hesitate to take strict action including imposing Section 144", Vijayan added. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

Here's the tweet:

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM: All 12 people who have been tested positive have returned from Gulf countries. #COVID19 https://t.co/zddywhUa0G — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020

On Friday, the Chief Minister had said that the total people now under observation in the state reached 44,390 including 225 at various hospitals. Th situation in Kasargode turned worse after a person who arrived from Dubai took part in numerous functions before he was found COVID-19 positive on Thursday. Meanwhile, five British tourists who were under quarantine at a hospital on Friday turned positive for COVID-19 in Kerala. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

In the wake of the rising scare in Kerala about the possibility of coronavirus transmission, Police across the state is on a high alert. Seven cases have been registered against people for violating the designated protocols to be followed to contain the spread of COVID-19.