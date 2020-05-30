Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai Rise to 38,220 After 1,510 People Test Positive For COVID-19, Death Toll Mounts to 1,227

Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 30: Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,510 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the city to 38,220. Fifty-four people also succumbed to the deadly virus in the past 24 hours. Till now, 1,227 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Mumbai. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 857 suspected COVID-19 patients also admitted to Mumbai hospitals on May 30. India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 47.40% After 11,264 COVID-19 Patients Recovered in Past 24 Hours.

Meanwhile, 356 people recovered or discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in Mumbai on Saturday. Over 16,000 coronavirus patients have recovered so far in Maharashtra’s capital. Mumbai has over 21 percent of COVID-19 cases present in the entire country. Dharavi is one of the most affected COVID-19 areas of the city. The number of COVID-19 cases increased to 1,733 in Asia largest slum, while 71 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Tweet by BMC:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday also reported a huge spike of 2,940 coronavirus cases and 99 deaths. The number of COVID-19 patients in the state rose to 65,168. Till now 2,197 people have also lost their lives due to the deadly virus in Maharashtra. More than 28,000 patients have been cured or discharged from COVID-19 hospitals after undergoing treatment.

The number of coronavirus cases in India reached 1,73,763 with the highest spike of 7,965 COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the country due to the deadly virus also mounted to 4,971. The recovery rate in India increased to 47.40 percent. Currently, there are over 86,000 coronavirus patients in the country.