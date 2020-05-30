Maharashtra Reports 2,940 Coronavirus Cases, 99 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; State COVID-19 Tally Rises to 65,168, Fatality Toll Reaches 2,197

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 30: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded a huge spike of 2,940 coronavirus cases and 99 deaths. The COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 65,168. Till now 2,197 people have also lost their lives due to the deadly virus in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, 1,084 patients recovered from coronavirus on Saturday in the state. Unlock 1 Guidelines Issued By MHA While Lockdown 5.0 Applied in Containment Zones in India Till June 30.

In Maharashtra, 28,081 patients have been cured or discharged from COVID-19 hospitals after undergoing treatment. According to state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, there are currently 34,881 coronavirus cases. Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai is the worst-hit city due to COVID-19. In Mumbai, more than 37,000 people have contracted COVID-19 so far. The death toll in the maximum city almost increased to 1,200. India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 47.40% After 11,264 COVID-19 Patients Recovered in Past 24 Hours.

Dharavi is one of the most affected COVID-19 areas in Mumbai. On Saturday, 18 new coronavirus cases were reported in Asia’s largest slum. The number of COVID-19 cases increased to 1,733 in the area, while 71 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Unlock 1 Guidelines: MHA Reduces Night Curfew Timings To 9 PM-5 AM From 7 PM-7 AM.

Tweet by Rajesh Tope:

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 65168. Today,newly 2940 patients have been identified as positive. Also newly 1084 patients have been cured today,totally 28081patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 34881. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) May 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Police reported 114 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. With this, the total toll of state police personnel affected with coronavirus stands at 2,325, while the death count has reached 26. Most of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state police force are reported in Mumbai.

On Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 1,73,763 after a spike of 7,965 COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the country due to the deadly virus also increased to 4,971. The recovery rate in India increased to 47.40 percent after More than 11,000 patients recovered from COVID-19 since Friday.