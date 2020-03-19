Coronavirus: Delhi Government Orders Closure of Restaurants, Gathering of Over 20 Barred, Other Prohibitory Measures Announced

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 19: Amid outbreak of coronavirus in India, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on Thursday ordered to close all restaurants in the national capital till March 31. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference said, “Eating at restaurants will be prohibited but take away of foods or delivery of food will continue.” New Coronavirus Guidelines: No International Flights From March 22; Those Aged Below 10 and Above 65 Must Remain Indoors.

The Delhi government also banned gathering of 20 or more people in the national capital to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Kejriwal said, “20 or more people will not be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conferences purposes in the state. Earlier, 50 or more people were not allowed to gather.” Kodagu Admin in Karnataka Asks IndiGo Passengers of Dubai-Bengaluru March 15 Flight to Report to Govt Hospital After One Passenger Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, people who have been asked to remain in home quarantine upon their arrival in India will also be stamped by the AAP government. The Delhi CM added, “There are instances of such people fleeing home. If such persons don't keep themselves in quarantine, government will be forced to arrest them and lodge FIR against them.” Coronavirus Outbreak: 72-Year-Old Man Dies in Punjab Due to COVID-19 After Returning From Germany, 4th Death Reported So Far.

The Delhi administration is also disinfecting all state buses Inter State Bus Terminals and metro trains on a daily basis to contain the deadly virus. Kejriwal said that Private transport vehicles would also be disinfected at every bus depots from 10 am to 6 pm daily free of cost.

Till now, four deaths have been reported in India, including one in Delhi. Meanwhile, 168 positives cases have also been reported from the country so far. The most number of 47 cases were reported from Maharashtra, followed by Kerala with 26 confirmed cases. Globally, the deadly virus claimed over 8,000 lives.