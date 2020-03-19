Coronavirus Outbreak: 72-Year-Old Man Dies in Punjab Due to COVID-19 After Returning From Germany, 4th Death Reported So Far

Global coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chandigarh, March 19: A 72-year-old man died on Wednesday in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar District due to coronavirus. The man returned from Germany via Italy a fortnight ago and was admitted to a hospital in the district on Wednesday after he complained of severe chest pain. Till now, four people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus in India. It is the first death from COVID-19 in Punjab. Coronavirus Outbreak: Haridwar District Bars Public Participation in Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri Till March 31.

The man had diabetes and hypertension. According to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Jagat Ram, the patient was tested after he died at the Banga community health centre on Wednesday. PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation Today at 8 PM on Coronavirus Outbreak in India.

As per reports, the man had arrived from Germany via Italy on March 7. The resident of Banga came to the health centre with severe chest pain on Wednesday and immediately collapsed. District civil surgeon Rajinder Prasad Bhatia said that he died later in the day.

In India, a total of 167 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far, while four people also lost their lives. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 47 positive case, and one person had also died due to the deadly virus. Has Community Transmission of Coronavirus Begun? Tamil Nadu's Second Patient With No Travel History to COVID-19-Hit Country Raises Concerns.

Amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus pandemic across the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country at 8 pm today. PM Modi will talk about issues relating to the pandemic diseases and the efforts to combat it. India is currently at stage 2 of the coronavirus outbreak.

Globally, the virus has claimed more 8,000 lives so far, with most of the deaths were reported in China. Meanwhile, Italy is the most-hit European country, where over 3,000 people lost their lives. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a “pandemic”.