Kodagu Admin in Karnataka Asks IndiGo Passengers of Dubai-Bengaluru March 15 Flight to Report to Govt Hospital After One Passenger Tests Positive For Coronavirus

IndiGo airlines (Representational image/ANI)

Bengaluru, March 19: The Kodagu District Administration in Karnataka on Thursday issued an advisory asking those who were on IndiGo flight 6E96 on March 15 to report to the nearest government hospital. Stating the reason, the administration said that all these traveller travelled with a positive case of COVID-19 patient.

Issuing the latest circlular, Kodagu District Administration said, "All passengers who were on board the IndiGo flight 6E96 (Dubai to Bengaluru) on 15th March which reached Bengaluru @ 4.15 PM and also those who travelled in KSRTC Rajahamsa bus (No: KA19 F 3170) which started from Satellite bus stand, Bengaluru at 11:33 PM to Madikeri (via Virajpet and Murnad) should report to the nearest Govt hospital." Adding more, the administration said, "This advisory is being issued in view of a positive case of COVID19 which was reported from Kodagu on 19th March 2020 had used this flight/bus facility for conveyance." Mumbai AC Local Train Services on Western And Central Railway to be Cancelled From Friday Till March 31 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Here' the ANI tweet:

District Administration Kodagu, Karnataka releases advisory asking those who were on IndiGo flight 6E96 on 15th March, KSRTC Bus No. KA19F3170 from Bengaluru to Madikeri, should report to the nearest Govt hospital, as a positive case of COVID19 had used these facilities. pic.twitter.com/EJpwml2QFf — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Eerlier the Union Health Ministry informed that The total number of positive cases of COVID19 in India stands at 167 -- including 25 foreigners). Also four deaths -- 1 each -- in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra have been confirmed.