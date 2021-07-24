Aizwal, July 24: At least 12 members of late Ziona Chana's family in Mizoram have tested positive for coronavirus. Ziona Chana, known to be patriarch of the world's largest family with at least 39 wives and 94 children and 33 grandchildren, died in June this year. Besides 12 Ziona's immediate relatives, 78 others in his Chhuanthar Tlangnuam village were found to have coronavirus on Friday. Ziona Chana, Mizoram Man Who Had World's Largest Family With 39 Wives and 94 Kids, Dies at 76.

Chhuanthar Tlangnuam village has a population of little over 2,000, all followers of late Ziona. Local authorities collected samples of 1,255 residents till 5 pm on Friday and 80 turned out to be positive, including 12 family members of Ziona, according to a report by TOI. The infected persons include the children of Nunparliana, the eldest son of Ziona from his first wife.

After Ziona's death, Nunparliana, who has two wives and around 15 children, is regarded as head of the "world's largest family". The Chana sect, however, has not chosen its leader. According to Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma, state nodal officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP), 163 people of the community tested positive for COVID-19 during the past one week.

Overall, 243 members of the community have so far contracted the deadly virus. Meanwhile, Mizoram on Friday reported 847 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic struck in March last year. The state has reported 30,492 coronavirus cases so far, of which 7,559 are active cases. As many as 22,802 people have recovered from the infection, including 185 since Friday.

A total of 131 people have succumbed to the virus in Mizoram so far. In view of the rising cases, the Mizoram government has extended the total lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) and imposed certain COVID-19 restrictions in other parts of the state till July 31.

