Aizawl, June 13: Ziona Chana, the man from Mizoram believed to head the world's largest family with at least 39 wives and 94 children and 33 grandchildren, died on Sunday at the age 76. Taking to Twitter, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday bid farewell to him.

"With heavy heart, Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children. Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family. Rest in Peace Sir!" he tweeted along with a group picture of the huge family.

Zion-a featured in Ripley's Believe It or Not in 2011 and 2013 for having the world's largest family. He reportedly lived with his family in a large 100-room, four-story building.

