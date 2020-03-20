Coronavirus in India: DMRC Issues Advisory to Combat COVID-19, Asks People to Maintain Social Distancing, Use Service When It is Essential

Delhi Metro (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 19: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in India, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday issued an advisory for the commuters. The DMRC tweeted a notice containing a list of measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The metro body urged people to co-operate with authorities to deal with hazardous situation. The rail body asked the regular commuters to use metro service only when it is essential. Has Community Transmission of Coronavirus Begun? Tamil Nadu's Second Patient With No Travel History to COVID-19-Hit Country Raises Concerns.

The DMRC also advised travellers to maintain social distancing to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The metro body will also conduct random thermal scanning of passengers at all stations. According to the advisory, anyone suffering from fever or coronavirus-like symptoms will be referred for medical tests. Metro trains will also not stop at crowed stations. The rail body can also alter the timings of the train, depending on the situation. Coronavirus Outbreak: 72-Year-Old Man Dies in Punjab Due to COVID-19 After Returning From Germany, 4th Death Reported So Far.

Tweet by DMRC:

Delhi Metro Advisory on COVID-19. #CoronaAlert pic.twitter.com/sCrFW4SwN0 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ordered to closure all restaurants in the national capital till March 31. However, eating at restaurants will be prohibited but take away of foods or delivery of food will continue. The Delhi government also banned gathering of 20 or more people in the national capital to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Coronavirus in India: PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Janata Curfew', Warns Against Panic Buying, Stresses on Work From Home.

Till now, over 170 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. The deadly virus also claimed four lives in the country. However, over 9,000 people reported having lost their lives due to the deadly virus across the globe so far. Italy is the most affected country, as close to 3,500 deaths have been reported until now.