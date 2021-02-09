New Delhi, February 9: No COVID-19 death were reported in 15 states and union territories of India in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, states and union territories did not report any deaths related to coronavirus in the last three weeks, said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry. He further added, "55% decline in average daily COVID-19 deaths have been reported in last 5 weeks." India Becomes 3rd Topmost Country With Highest Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered, Over 57.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Vaccinated So Far.

India’s daily new cases continue to manifest a downward trend. 9,110 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours. Low number of daily cases and rising recoveries have ensured a sustained fall in the Active Cases. India’s total Active Caseload has also dropped to 1.43 lakh (1,43,625) today. The active caseload now consists of just 1.32% of India’s total Positive Cases.

Statement by Rajesh Bhushan:

There are 15 states and Union Territories (UT) that haven't reported deaths in last 24 hours. There are 7 states and UTs that haven't reported deaths in last 3 weeks: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/2BZEqqzKUz — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

A total of 1.05 Cr (1,05,48,521) people have recovered so far. 14,016 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. The difference between the recovered patients and the active cases continues to progressively grow. It is pegged at 1,04,04,896 today. India Showing Declining Trend of COVID-19 Cases Since Last 4 Months, Says Government.

With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has reached 97.25%, one of the highest globally. UK, USA, Italy, Russia, Brazil and Germany have lower Recovery Rate than India’s.

India’s average daily deaths also continue to sharply decline. From a high of 211 in the second week of January 2021, average daily deaths have reduced to 96 in the second week of February, 2021, registering a decline of 55%.

India’s case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.43% is amongst the lowest in the world. The Global average is 2.18%.

As on 9th February, 2021, till 8:00 AM, nearly 62.6lakh (62,59,008) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

Out of these, 5,482,102 are Healthcare Workers and 7,76,906 are Frontline workers.

During Day 24 of the vaccination drive, 4,46,646 people (HCWs – 1,60,710 and FLWs- 2,85,936) were vaccinated across 10,269 sessions. 1,26,756 sessions have been conducted so far.

S. No. States/UTs Beneficiaries Vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 3,397 2 Andhra Pradesh 3,14,316 3 Arunachal Pradesh 13,479 4 Assam 99,889 5 Bihar 3,97,555 6 Chandigarh 6,027 7 Chhattisgarh 1,84,733 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 1,550 9 Daman & Diu 745 10 Delhi 1,19,329 11 Goa 8,352 12 Gujarat 5,05,960 13 Haryana 1,69,055 14 Himachal Pradesh 58,031 15 Jammu & Kashmir 61,035 16 Jharkhand 1,24,505 17 Karnataka 4,15,403 18 Kerala 3,07,998 19 Ladakh 2,234 20 Lakshadweep 868 21 Madhya Pradesh 3,79,251 22 Maharashtra 5,12,476 23 Manipur 9,989 24 Meghalaya 7,662 25 Mizoram 10,937 26 Nagaland 4,973 27 Odisha 3,15,725 28 Puducherry 3,881 29 Punjab 82,127 30 Rajasthan 4,87,848 31 Sikkim 6,007 32 Tamil Nadu 1,75,027 33 Telangana 2,29,027 34 Tripura 45,674 35 Uttar Pradesh 6,73,542 36 Uttarakhand 79,283 37 West Bengal 3,77,608 38 Miscellaneous 63,510 Total 62,59,008

81.2% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,959 newly recovered cases. 3,423 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 550 in Bihar.

9,110 daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours. 81.39% of the new cases are from 6 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 3,742. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,216, while Tamil Nadu reported 464 new cases.

78 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. Less than 100 deaths have been reported since the last 4 days.

Five States/UTs account for 64.1% of the new deaths. Kerala saw the maximum casualties (16). Maharashtra follows with 15 daily deaths, while Punjab reported 11 deaths.

Notably, The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 106.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.32 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 106,455,846 and 2,324,794, respectively.

