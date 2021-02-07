New Delhi, February 7: India is now the third topmost country in the world with the highest doses of COVID-19 Vaccine administered. According to details by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 57.75 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. The total number of people that have been vaccinated for coronavirus in India stand at 57,75,322. India has demonstrated its leadership in indigenous vaccine development and has risen to the occasion in the war against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 Vaccine Second Shot to Be Administered to Healthcare Workers from February 13.

India is the fastest country to reach 5 million mark in COVID-19 vaccination. This feat was achieved in merely 21 days. Several other countries have had a head start of more than 60 days in the COVID19 vaccination exercise. India has not only launched the worlds biggest inoculation campaign in the country but also with the production of affordable and easy-to-handle vaccines. The demand for these vaccines have been pouring in from Latin America, Africa, Asia and some east European countries.

The country is continuing its streak of low numbers of single-day coronavirus cases. On Sunday, India reported 12,059 new infections in the last 24 hours even as its overall tally mounted to 1,08,26,363. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 78 more Covid-19 fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 1,54,996.

Here's the tweet:

India is now 3rd Topmost Country with Highest Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine administered. More than 57.75 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

On January 16, India began the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the drive which is aimed at ending the pandemic which so far has killed 1,54,996 people in the country and ravaged the economy. Earlier this month, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin' vaccines for emergency use. The Oxford University and AstraZeneca have developed 'Covishield', which has been manufactured in India by Serum Institute of India in Pune while Bharat Biotech has developed 'Covaxin'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).