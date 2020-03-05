Coronavirus in India: Passengers Travelling From Italy or Republic of Korea Must Show Certificate of Having Tested Negative For COVID-19 From Authorised Lab

Coronavirus screening | (Photo Credits: AFP)

New Delhi, March 5: In order to control the spread of coronavirus, the government of India on Thursday said that in addition to the visa restrictions that are already in place, passengers travelling from or having visited Italy or Republic of Korea will need a certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from designated laboratories that are authorized by health authorities of these countries. According to an ANI tweet, this will be enforced from 12 am of March 10, 2020, and is a temporary measure till the cases of COVID-19 subside.

Over the last few days, there has been a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in the country with people mostly being confirmed positive after they travelled to Italy. The latest being, a 26-year-old Paytm employee, who became Delhi's second confirmed case on Wednesday. He had recently returned from a trip to Italy, which has now become Europe's coronavirus hotspot.

The first case from Italy came after a Delhi man was tested positive after his trip to the country. On Wednesday, as Delhi authorities desperately tried to trace the contact of all those people who came in close contact with the person, it was found out that five of the patient's family members were tested positive in Agra. Coronavirus in India: Tajinder Pal Bagga Wants Delhi Police Commissioner to Suspend Breath Analyzers to Avoid Spread of COVID-19 Infection.

Govt of India: This will be enforced from 12 am of 10th March, 2020 and is a temporary measure till the cases of COVID-19 subside. https://t.co/zZ8zVIDTuu — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

COVID-19 Cases Spike in Jaipur

On Wednesday, 15 Italian tourists were tested positive for coronavirus. The group of Italian tourists were quarantined at an ITBP facility in New Delhi. This development came a day after an Italian tourist and his wife in Jaipur were tested positive for coronavirus and his wife showed initial symptoms of the virus. The Indian driver accompanying the tourists were also been tested positive.

Globally, there have been over 92,800 cases of the novel coronavirus. More than 3,200 people have died so far — the majority of them in China. Infections have spiked in Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea. The outbreak is having a major impact on the global economy and the stock market.