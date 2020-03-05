Coronavirus in India: Tajinder Pal Bagga Wants Delhi Police Commissioner to Suspend Breath Analyzers to Avoid Spread of COVID-19 Infection

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's tweet on Shaheen Bagh has drawn reactions. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 5: In order to avoid the spread of coronavirus, Delhi BJP functionary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner to suspend breath analyzers which are used to detect people who are drunk. According to a Times of India report, the letter said, "In the view of the COVID-19 infection, to prevent its further spread, I request you to suspend the breath analysis test'.

The situation in Delhi continues to remain tense after a person who travelled to Delhi was confirmed with coronavirus. While the death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 3,2000 globally, the number of people infected with the deadly virus in India has also increased to 29. Coronavirus Outbreak: Lucknow Bans Sale of Meat, Semi-Cooked Meat & Fish in Open Areas to Avoid Spread of COVID-19.

People Who Came in Contact With PayTM employee Quarantined

According to a PTI report, five people who came in contact with a coronavirus patient who works in Gurgaon and lives in west Delhi have been tested and quarantined till their results come in, Delhi government health officials informed today. The Paytm employee, who tested positive for the contagious disease with flu-like symptoms on Wednesday, came in touch with 91 people in Gurgaon, an official said.

6 Members of Delhi Patient's Family in Agra Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "On conducting contact tracing of the person tested positive in Delhi, we came to know that he infected six members of his family who are in Agra. All six members tested positive for coronavirus."

Lucknow Bans Sale of Meat, Semi-Cooked Meat & Fish in Open Areas

The sale of meat, semi-cooked meat and fish has been banned in open areas in the Lucknow district to ensure that COVID-19 doesn't transmit through the meat. In addition to this, restaurants and hotels have been asked to take extra precautions to maintain hygiene. There has been widespread fear and panic due to coronavirus and the sale of poultry has witnessed a huge dip.