Coronavirus in Leh and Ladakh: 3 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported, Total Positive Cases in Union Territory Rise to 6

Ladakh, March 17: Three more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to six, a senior government official said. Authorities have already closed schools, colleges and universities in addition to all coaching centres in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. All theatres and malls have also been ordered to be closed to contain the virus. Know Official Updated State-Wise List of Number of Coronavirus Patients, Advisories And Info from Government of India on www.mohfw.gov.in.

"Three more people test positive for COVID19 in Union Territory of Ladakh. Two cases from Leh, One from Kargil district; Total positive cases in Ladakh is now 6," Ladakh Commissioner Secretary Rigzin Sampheal said. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Government Releases COVID-19 Helpline Numbers For States and Union Territories.

ANI Tweet:

#Ladakh Commissioner Secretary Rigzin Sampheal: 3 more people test positive for #COVID19 in Union Territory of Ladakh. 2 cases from Leh, 1 from Kargil district; Total positive cases in Ladakh is now 6. pic.twitter.com/1b0PvXtzg6 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in the country has risen to 128 with several new fresh cases from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states. The confirmed cases also include 17 foreigners.

Government has released helpline number- 01982256462 for Ladakh, where citizens can get any COVID-19 information. The government has also announced new cental helpline numbers 1075 and 1800-112-545 for queries related to Coronavirus pandemic.