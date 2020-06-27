New Delhi, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has drawn people's attention towards unhealthy habits that they used to follow. Addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan via video conferencing, PM Narendra Modi hailed decisions taken by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus in India. India's Recovery Rate Rising But We Cannot Let Our Guard Down, Says PM Narendra Modi on 90th Birthday Celebrations of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

"The world is fighting a strong battle against a global pandemic. COVID-19 is not only a physical sickness that is a threat to lives of people. It also takes our attention to unhealthy lifestyles," PM Modi said. Asserting that India is firmly fighting COVID-19, PM Modi emphasised that the battle is not over yet. You would be happy to know that powered by our Corona warriors, India is firmly fighting COVID-19," he said. All-Party Meet: PM Narendra Modi Says China 'Neither Intruded Into Indian Territory Nor Occupied Any Post'.

"Earlier this year, some people had predicted that the impact of the virus in India would be very severe. Due to lockdown, many initiatives taken by the Government and a people-driven fight, India is much better placed than many other nations. India's recovery rate is rising. A people-driven fight has given good results so far but can we let our guard down? Not at all," the Prime Minister said, adding precautionary measures such as social distancing and wearing face mask must be followed strictly.

Speaking of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, founder of Mar Thoma Church, PM Modi said he devoted his life for the upliftment of marginalised people. "Dr Joseph Mar Thoma has devoted his life for the betterment of our society and nation. He has been particularly passionate about removal of poverty and women empowerment. It is with this spirit of humility that the Mar Thoma Church has worked to bring a positive difference in the lives of our fellow Indians. They have done so in areas such as healthcare and education," the Prime Minister said.

