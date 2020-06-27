New Delhi, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the 90th birthday celebrations of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan via video conferencing. Recognising Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan's contribution to the upliftment of marginalised, PM Narendra Modi said India has managed to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. PM Modi credited lockdown, government's steps and people-driven fight behind India's rising recovery rate. PM Narendra Modi Says 'Deeply Grateful' For Support Shown by Global Community As India Gets UNSC Seat.

"You would be happy to know that powered by our Corona warriors, India is firmly fighting COVID-19. Earlier this year, some people had predicted that the impact of the virus in India would be very severe. Due to lockdown, many initiatives taken by the Government and a people-driven fight, India is much better placed than many other nations. India's recovery rate is rising," PM Modi said. Despite positive results, he said, we cannot be carefree. All-Party Meet: PM Narendra Modi Says China 'Neither Intruded Into Indian Territory Nor Occupied Any Post'.

"A people-driven fight has given good results so far but can we let our guard down? Not at all. In fact, we have to be even more careful now. Wearing masks, social distancing, 2-feet distance, avoiding crowded places, remain important," the Prime Minister stressed. He further listed initiatives taken by the government to address economic concerns. "From the sea to space, from the farms to the factories, people-friendly and growth-friendly decisions have been taken," he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that his government does not discriminate and adheres to the Consitution of India. "The government of India does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language. We are guided by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians and our guiding light is the Constitution of India," he said.

