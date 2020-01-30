Coronavirus Outbreak: First Case of Deadly Chinese SARS Virus in India, Kerala Student Tests Positive

Coronavirus. (Photo Credits: AFP)

New Delhi, January 30: Health officials have confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in India. A student from Kerala, who was studying at Wuhan University in China, was confirmed positive for the coronavirus, news agency ANI reported. The patient is in isolation and said to be stable. He is being closely monitored by the health officials. The flu-like virus that broke out in Wuhan has claimed lives of over 170 people and infected thousands of others. Coronavirus Can Go Undetected in Healthy People Without Symptoms, Says Lancet Study; Case of 10-Year-Old Wuhan Boy Validates Claim.

“One positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, of a student studying in Wuhan University, has been reported in Kerala. The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital,” the Health Minister said in a media statement. Coronavirus Outbreak: Conspiracy Theories Floating on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp About Deadly Virus Spread.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Thursday said that 20 samples were sent for tests of which one turned out to be positive. "The patient had returned from Wuhan (China) and is now kept in isolation at General Hospital in Thrissur. She is stable," she said.

"We have directed all hospitals, including private hospitals, to monitor patients coming with similar symptoms (of coronavirus). The health department is all set to isolate patients and start treatment," Shailaja said.