Alappuzha, January 8: A startling and deeply shocking incident has emerged from Alappuzha, Kerala, where a beggar who died following a road accident was found to be carrying over INR 4.5 lakh in cash, according to a report by NDTV. The discovery has left locals and authorities stunned, as the man was known to live a life of extreme poverty.

As per the report, the deceased was a familiar sight in Charummoot and surrounding areas of Alappuzha, where he would beg daily, often saying he needed money only for food to survive. The incident occurred on Monday night when he met with a road accident and sustained serious injuries. Some locals rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, he reportedly left the hospital on his own without sharing clear details about his residence or family. Uttarakhand Beggar Woman Sitting on Hidden Fortune for 12 Years, Locals Shocked as Bags Overflow With Lakhs in Coins and Notes in Rudrapur (Video).

Hospital records identified the man as Anil Kishore. The following day, his body was found lying outside a shop, triggering suspicion. A container found near the body was taken by police for inquiry. What followed was an unexpected revelation, the container held plastic tins filled with cash. ‘Scumbag Beggar’ Bomb Dropped in India vs Pakistan YouTuber’s War! Pak-Origin Harris Sultan’s Channel Name Changed by Indian Video Editor.

Upon inspection, police recovered more than INR 4.5 lakh, which included foreign currency notes and banned INR 2,000 denomination notes, raising further questions about the source of the money. Locals expressed disbelief, saying it never occurred to anyone that the man could be in possession of such a large sum.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities stated that the recovered cash will be handed over to the court, irrespective of whether any family members come forward to claim it. The mysterious case continues to spark widespread curiosity and debate across Kerala.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2026 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).