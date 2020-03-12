Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Two Fresh Cases, Each from Mumbai and Thane, Reported From Maharashtra; State Toll Reaches 14

Coronavirus Outbreak. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 12: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday informed that two new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed, which has raised the toll of positive cases in the state rises to 14. The health minister had stated that the fresh cases have been reported from Mumbai and Thane district.

Earlier on Thursday, reports also arrived that one more case of coronavirus was confirmed in Pune. With the latest development, the maximum number of positive cases in the state have been detected in in Pune (9), followed by Mumbai (3), Thane (1) and Nagpur (1). After Kerala and Haryana, the highest number of coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Maharashtra. Coronavirus Outbreak: One More Tests Positive in Pune, Total Cases in Maharashtra Climb to 12.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope: Two new #COVID19 cases in the state, one each from Mumbai & Thane. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 14.

#CoronaVirusUpdate | Public Health Department Maharashtra says total of 14 positive cases of #Coronavirus in Maharashtra. Three more tested positive in the state today including one from Pune and 1 from Thane and 1 from Mumbai

Adding more information, the health minister had said that the patient in Mumbai is a 65-year-old man who had returned from Dubai. While for teh other patient, who is from Thane had a travel history of France. He is currently admitted in Kasturba Hospital in he city. As per the official figures, 73 have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the country so far. Globally, more than 4,000 people have died, while 1,17,330 people across 110 countries were infected with the virus.