Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: Municipal Corporation And Panchayat Polls Postponed, University Exams Likely to be held on Later Dates

Mumbai, March 16: With 38 Coronavirus positive cases detected in Maharashtra, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday asked universities to postpone the examinations. Elections to municipal corporations and panchayat have also been postponed for three months amid COVID-19 fears. On Monday, till now, five new cases have been detected in the state. Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases Rise to 38 as One More Person With Travel History to Dubai Tests Positive.

"We have asked the universities to postpone the examinations in the state. Elections to municipal corporations and panchayat have been postponed for three months," Tope said while speaking to news agency ANI. Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: Staff of Govt Hospital in Panvel Flee After Knowing Travel History of Patients to COVID-19 Affected Countries.

Today, three members of a family tested positive. One person from Yavatmal who returned from Dubai, while one from Navi Mumbai who returned from a foreign trip, have also tested COVID-19 positive.

Maharashtra has the highest number of positive coronavirus cases, but patients under treatment are stable. All schools, colleges, theatres, malls, cinemas, swimming pools, gyms are shut till March 31 as a precautionary measure.