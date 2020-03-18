Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: One More Person Tests Positive in Pune, Statewide Toll Jumps to 42

Citizens wearing masks to prevent coronavirus spread | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 18: The total number of infected coronavirus people in Maharashtra continues to rise as one more person has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune. According to an ANI tweet, Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune has confirmed the news. The person who infected the contagious disease had a travel history to France and the Netherlands. With this, the total number of positive cases has reached 18 in Pune and a total of 42 in Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, Pune police appealed to owners of shops, eateries and bars in Maharashtra's second-largest city to voluntarily down shutters as a social distancing measure to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. As on Tuesday, Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad had 16 Covid-19 patients. Coronavirus Lockdown in Delhi and Mumbai: What’s Open and Closed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Check ANI tweet:

Fresh cases were reported from other states on Tuesday. West Bengal on Tuesday confirmed the first coronavirus case in the state, days after several other provinces began reporting COVID-19 infections. The 18-year-old male, infected person has a travel history to the United Kingdom. On Tuesday, India reported its third death from the novel coronavirus and the total number of COVID-19 infected people rose to 138.