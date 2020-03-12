Coronavirus Outbreak: Thailand Suspends Visa On Arrival For Nationals of 18 Countries Including India to Contain Spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus Status in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bangkok, March 12: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Thailand on Wednesday suspended Visa on Arrival (VoA) for 18 countries, including India. The move is taken by Thailand authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19. Apart from India, the other seventeen countries whose nationals are ineligible for visa on arrival are - Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu. COVID-19 Update: China Says Peak of Current Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease in the Country Is Now Over.

Prior to this development, citizens of the 18 countries could use their passports and other travel documents to apply for VoA at Thai immigration checkpoints. Other than suspending visa on arrival facility, Thailand also cancelled visa exemption for three. These three countries are - South Korea, Italy and Hong Kong. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

In Thailand, 59 positive cases of coronavirus has been reported so far, while one person also lost his life. “People from any country who want to come will need to apply for a visa with our embassies,” reported Reuters quoting Minister of Interior Anupong Paochinda. The minister further added that the decision was taken to make sure that sick people should not travel to Thailand from risk zones.

Till now, close to 4,300 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus, close to 1,20,000 people have been tested positive across the globe. China is the worst affected country, as over 3,000 people died because of nCoV. In Italy, close to 800 people also lost their lives. Meanwhile, in India, 73 positive cases of COVID-19 has been detected so far.