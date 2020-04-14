Coronavirus Outbreak: Two Doctors Test Positive For COVID-19 at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 14: Two doctors at a Delhi hospital tested positive for novel Coronavirus on Tuesday. The two doctors at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital possibly contracted the virus from Covid-19 positive patients, an official told IANS. "Two doctors from our hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. Both are admitted to the hospital for treatment. There is a possibility that they were exposed to Covid-19 positive cases. We are still trying to look for the number of people whom they got in contact with," an official of RML told IANS. India Sees Sharpest Increase in Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Rises to 10,815, Death Toll Jumps to 353.

The official added that the condition of the two doctors is stable as of now. "They are stable right now. They are not showing symptoms but have tested positive," she said. Ram Manohar Lohia is the nodal hospital for novel coronavirus in the national capital.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 10,815 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family. Of these, at least 9,272 are active cases, 1,189 people have recovered while 353 people have lost their lives as on Tuesday.