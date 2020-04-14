India Sees Sharpest Increase in Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Rises to 10,815, Death Toll Jumps to 353

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image| (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 14: India on Tuesday witnessed the sharpest rise in coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours as 1,463 more people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus. So far, 10,815 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the country. A total of 29 deaths have also been reported in India since Monday evening. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll due to the deadly virus increased to 353 on Tuesday. Lockdown Extended in India Till May 3, Announces PM Narendra Modi in Address to The Nation on Coronavirus Crisis.

Meanwhile, 1,189 people have recovered from coronavirus until now. The number of active coronavirus cases crossed 9,000 on Tuesday. Currently, there are 9272 active cases in the country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state as the number of coronavirus cases soared to 2,337. More than 150 people also lost their lives in the western state of India. Catch Live News Updates of Coronavirus Outbreak in India and the World.

ANI's Tweet:

Delhi is the second-worst affected region of the country. In the National capital territory, 1,510 COVID-19 cases have been reported until now. Twenty-eight deaths were also reported from Delhi. In Tamil Nadu also the number of COVID-19 also crossed 1,000-mark. Till now, 1,173 people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus in this southern state of India.

Earlier in the Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi further extended the lockdown for almost 20 more days to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The country will continue to remain under a complete shutdown till May 3. The Prime Minister in his address to the nation, stressed the need to strictly follow rules during the lockdown period.

Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases almost touched 2 million on Tuesday. Around 120,000 people have lost their lives across the world due to the deadly virus. The United States is the worst-hit country as the death toll have increased to 23,000 in this country and the number of cases have also risen to 600,000.