Coronavirus Pandemic: Open All Private Clinics, Ensure Smooth Movement of Medical Professionals and Ambulances, Centre Tells States

Police checking vehicles during lockdown (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 11: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states/UTs of India to allow smooth movement of medical professionals in the state and also inter-state. In the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Bhalla stated that all medics, paramedics, sanitation personnel, ambulances should be allowed to move freely. The Home Secretary further asked States to ensure opening of all private clinics with all medical staff. "All states/UTs to allow smooth movement of medical professionals, paramedics, sanitation personnel&ambulances&ensure opening of all private clinics with all medical staff.Such movement will also be facilitated inter-state", the order stated.

Earlier in the day, Bhalla wrote to Chief Secretaries of all the states to cooperate in receiving Shramik special trains and to facilitate the movement of stranded migrant workers. The Indian Railways has operated 366 “Shramik Special” trains till 10th May across the country, in which 287 trains had reached its destination and 79 trains are in transit.

Social distancing is being observed as around 1200 passengers travel in each of these “Shramik Special” trains. The passengers are being given free meals and water. These trains being run by Railways only after concurrence is given both by the State which is sending the passengers and the State which is receiving them.