Coronavirus Patient, an NSA Detainee Who Escaped Isolation Ward in MP's Jabalpur, Caught Near Madanpur Check Post in Narsinghpur

COVID-19 positive NSA detainee Caught in Narsinghpur (Photo Credits: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh, April 20: The coronavirus positive patient who has escaped from the isolation ward of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur on Sunday, was caught near Madanpur check post in Narsinghpur. The COVID-19 patient escaped from the isolation ward in Jabalpur where he was undergoing treatment. The accused had managed to escape even though 15 police personnel were deployed to keep an eye over him.

The Jabalpur police had kept a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone giving information on the accused Javed Khan, who was sent out to Jabalpur jail after being slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA), following the Indore attack incident. He was accused of attacking a police and health team in Chandan Nagar in Indore. India Reports 1,553 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 36 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Surges to 17,265, Death Toll Jumps to 543.

MP: A #COVID19 positive patient(in white clothes)who had escaped from isolation ward of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur,has been caught near Madanpur check post, Narsinghpur. He was earlier arrested under National Security Ac&sent to Jabalpur central jail.

The coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 17,265 and the death toll surged to 543, as of Monday morning. The government decided to allow a few activities from today in an attempt to ease the restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread. The Madhya Pradesh government has however decided to not to provide any relaxations in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain where more coronavirus positive cases have emerged. According to the numbers released by the Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has a total number of 1,407 cases, and a death toll of 70 people.