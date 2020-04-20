India Reports 1,553 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 36 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Surges to 17,265, Death Toll Jumps to 543

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image| (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 20: India witnessed the sharpest spike of 1,553 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country surged to 17,265 on Monday. The death toll also increased to 543 with 36 more people lost their lives since Sunday morning. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 14,175 active cases in the country, while 2,547 people have recovered from the deadly virus so far. Lockdown 2.0: List of Services That Will Open After April 20 And Guidelines For Work Spaces, Coronavirus Hotspots, Vehicular Movements.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country. The number of coronavirus cases in this western state of the country has crossed 4,000 till now. As per the health ministry, 4,203 people have contracted COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far. The maximum number of cases are from its capital city Mumbai. The deadly virus also claimed 223 lives in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, 507 people have recovered from COVID-19 in this state. 20 New Coronavirus Cases Reported from Dharavi in Mumbai.

Statewise Table of Coronavirus Patients:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 646 42 15 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 35 17 1 5 Bihar 93 42 2 6 Chandigarh 26 13 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 25 0 8 Delhi 2003 72 45 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 1743 105 63 11 Haryana 233 87 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 350 56 5 14 Jharkhand 42 0 2 15 Karnataka 390 111 16 16 Kerala 402 270 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1407 127 70 19 Maharashtra 4203 507 223 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Meghalaya 11 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland 0 0 0 24 Odisha 68 24 1 25 Puducherry 7 3 0 26 Punjab 219 31 16 27 Rajasthan 1478 183 14 28 Tamil Nadu 1477 411 15 29 Telengana 844 186 18 30 Tripura 2 1 0 31 Uttarakhand 44 11 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 1084 108 17 32 West Bengal 339 66 12 Total number of confirmed cases in India 17265 2547 543

The number of COVID-19 cases also crossed 2,000 in Delhi on Monday. The death toll also jumped to 45 in the national capital territory. However, the recovery rate is the lowest in Delhi. Till now, only 2.2 percent of COVID-19 patients have recovered in the NCT so far.

In Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, coronavirus cases also crossed 1,000-mark. Meanwhile, Kerala has managed to tackle the virus efficiently. It has the highest recovery rate of coronavirus patients. In this southern state of India, 402 people have contacted COVID-19 so far. Only three deaths have been reported from Kerala, while 270 people have recovered until now, with the recovery rate of over 67 percent. Kerala To Ease Coronavirus Lockdown Phase-Wise, Dine-in Restaurants, Odd-Even Scheme For Cars to Start from April 20; Here's What Open And Shut.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi further extended the shutdown till May 3 as the number cases continued to rise.