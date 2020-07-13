New Delhi, July 13: India’s coronavirus recovery rate improved to 63.02 percent on Monday. According to the Ministry of Health And Family Welfare Minister, 18,850 people recovered in the past 24 hours. Till now, 5,53,470 people have recovered so far in India due to coronavirus. India Sees Highest Single-Day Spike of 28,701 COVID-19 Cases, Coronavirus Tally Inches Closer to 9 Lakh.

As per the union government, 19 states have a recovery rate higher than the national average. Currently, there are over three lakh active cases in the country. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the United States and Brazil.

According to worldometers, India’s coronavirus infection rate stands at 644 people per million, while the death rate is 17 fatalities per million. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India. Coronavirus cases in the western state of India cross 2.5 lakh-mark. Over 10,000 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Rahul Gandhi Questions India's 'Good Position' Against COVID-19, Shares Graph Showing Rising Coronavirus Curve.

COVID-19 cases in India surged drastically in the past few days. On Monday, India recorded its highest single-day spike of 28,701 new coronavirus cases and 500 deaths in the 24-hour time period. India’s COVID-19 tally inched closer to nine lakh-mark.

According to the health ministry, 23,174 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that India was leading a successful fight in managing the coronavirus pandemic at a time when health services of most countries were collapsing.

