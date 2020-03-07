Coronavirus Scare: BSNL And Jio Users to Get Pre-Call Awareness Messages on COVID-19

Representational Image. (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, March 7: In a bid to educate people on the preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus, the government has put pre-call awareness messages on BSNL and Jio phone connections. The pre-call messages over COVID-19 awareness are put in place for all users on BSNL and Jio networks across the country. In India, the number of coronavirus affected people jumped to 31 on Friday after a new case of coronavirus was reported in Delhi.

The other 30 cases include the previous three cases from Kerala, who have now cured and discharged from the hospital. In addition, there are three positive cases from Delhi-NCR, of which two have travel history from Italy, and one has travel history of Iran. Six suspected cases were also detected in Agra, after these persons came in contact with the person from Delhi found to be infected. COVID-19 Outbreak FAQs: What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested people to not believe rumours on coronavirus. "I request people to not believe in hearsay and rumours on what to do and what not to do on coronavirus, whatever doubts you have please consult your doctor", he said.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to announce that he will not participate in any Holi Milan programme. He cited experts' advice to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus outbreak.