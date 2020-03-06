Coronavirus Scare in Uttar Pradesh: Ban Imposed on Sale of Meat, Semi-Cooked Meat, Fish and Chopped Vegetable in Muzaffarnagar

Fish (Photo Credits: Pixabay, Representative Image)

Muzaffarnagar, March 6: The sale of meat, semi-cooked meat, fish have been banned in Muzaffarnagar area of Uttar Pradesh amid Coronavirus scare. According to a tweet by ANI, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J has issued order to ban the sale of the non-veg items along with chopped vegetable and fruit in open areas in the district.

Panic and fear gripped India after one new patient was tested positive for novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on Friday. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the total number of positive cases in India was 31 so far. The infected patient is a resident of Delhi and was reported to have a travel history of Thailand and Malaysia.

Here's the tweet:

Muzaffarnagar: District Magistrate Selva Kumari J has issued order to ban sale of meat, semi-cooked meat, fish and chopped vegetable & fruit in open areas in the district in view of #Coronavirus. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 6, 2020

Apart from the latest case, the other 30 cases include the previous three cases from Kerala, who have now cured and discharged from the hospital. In addition,there are three positive cases from Delhi-NCR, of which two have travel history from Italy, and one has travel history of Iran. Reports inform that six patients in Agra contacted the infection from the first Delhi patient allegedly during a birthday party.