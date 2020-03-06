Coronavirus in Delhi: One More Positive Case of COVID-19 Reported From Uttam Nagar, Total Cases in India Rise to 31

New Delhi, March 6: One more positive case of coronavirus has been reported from Delhi on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in India to 31. According to a tweet by ANI, Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry informed that a new case of COVID-19 has been reported from Uttam Nagar in the national capital. Reports inform that the patient has a travel history from Thailand and Malaysia. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

The coronavirus cases are growing by every passing hour across the globe creating panic and fear in people. People in India went on a panic mode after a passenger from Delhi who had a travelled to Italy was confirmed of having the deadly coronavirus earlier this week. Amid the rising scare, two schools in Noida were shut for two days to avoid the spread of the virus.

In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in India, events like 'Holika Dahan', 'Holi Milan' and 'Holi Rain Dance' have been cancelled at a few places in the national capital. Meanwhile, scores of devotees in Vrindavan will not play Holi this year in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

In the wake of the rising scare, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advised that mass gatherings must be avoided or possibly be postponed till the spread of COVID-19 is contained. The Ministry said that in case of any such gatherings, the States may take necessary action to guide organizers on precautions to be taken.

On Thursday, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed the Parliament that a total of 30 confirmed cases were detected so far. The Minister reiterated that there is no "need to panic" and the government is constantly monitoring the situation.

On Friday, coronavirus death toll in mainland China rose to 3,042 with an overall 80,552 infections. In the wake of the increasing death toll, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the outbreak was "not a drill" as the number of global cases surpassed 95,000 with more than 3,000 fatalities.