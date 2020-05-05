COVID-19 Cases in BSF Rise to 69, Two Floors of BSF Headquarters in Delhi, Which Were Sealed, to Be Opened From May 6

Border Security Force | representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 5: The total number of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel infected by COVID-19 in India rose to 69 on Tuesday. According to a tweet by ANI, the two floor of BSF headquarters in Delhi, which was shut for sanitization on Monday, will be opened on May 6, the BSF said in a statement. The decision to shut the floors of the BSF headquarters at the CGO Complex in Delhi came after a BSF staff member tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Till May 4, the total number of BSF personnel affected by coronavirus in India stood at 42. COVID-19 cases in Delhi have witnessed a spike in the last few days.

In India, the coronavirus cases surged to 46,711 of which 31,967 are active cases, 13,160 have been cured or discharged. The death toll in the country claimed to 1,583, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Apart from the BSF, as many as 45 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel tested coronavirus positive and 167 have been quarantined in the national capital on Tuesday. Reports inform that these personnel belong to two companies that are deputed for internal security and law and order duty with the Delhi Police.

Two personnel of the 22 Battalion have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, and 41 to the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Referral Hospital in Greater Noida. The 22 Battalion's 76 personnel have been quarantined at the ITBP Chhawla facility.