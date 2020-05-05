Mumbai, May 5: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a conversation with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on the economic impact of coronavirus outbreak in India. The dialogue between them would begin at 9 am today and could be viewed live via the YouTube channel of Gandhi or social media handles of the Congress party. In the past week, the former Congress chief held a similar dialogue with ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.

On Monday, after the liquor shops in Delhi and other places opened up after 40 days, there were huge queues and people were not even following the social distancing norms. Liquor prices shot up sharply in the national capital as the Delhi government decided to impose a super-heavy tax of 70 percent on alcohol. The special fees will be applicable from today.

A Shramik special train, carrying around 1198 people, left from Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru for Jaipur in Rajasthan on Monday amid the nationwide lockdown. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 42,836 and the death toll mounted to 1,389, as of Monday evening figures. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-hit states in the pandemic.

