A conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on the economic impact of the COVID19 crisis.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 46433 including 32134 active cases, 12727 cured/discharged/migrated and 1568 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Three Navy warships have sailed out to bring back Indian citizens from Maldives and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The warships include INS Jallashwa, INS Magar and INS Shardul: Indian Navy officials.
The World Health Organization says Washington has provided no evidence to support "speculative" claims by the US president that the #coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.
Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed in Mumbai till 17th May 2020. Movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 pm & 7 am: Mumbai Police.
Mumbai, May 5: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a conversation with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on the economic impact of coronavirus outbreak in India. The dialogue between them would begin at 9 am today and could be viewed live via the YouTube channel of Gandhi or social media handles of the Congress party. In the past week, the former Congress chief held a similar dialogue with ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.
On Monday, after the liquor shops in Delhi and other places opened up after 40 days, there were huge queues and people were not even following the social distancing norms. Liquor prices shot up sharply in the national capital as the Delhi government decided to impose a super-heavy tax of 70 percent on alcohol. The special fees will be applicable from today.
A Shramik special train, carrying around 1198 people, left from Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru for Jaipur in Rajasthan on Monday amid the nationwide lockdown. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 42,836 and the death toll mounted to 1,389, as of Monday evening figures. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-hit states in the pandemic.
